Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is Summitry LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Summitry LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 4.2% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summitry LLC owned about 0.36% of Ulta Beauty worth $67,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $380.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,989. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

