Umbrella Network (UMB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.55 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $37.26 million and $11.55 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

