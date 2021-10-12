Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 1,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.