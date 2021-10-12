Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNS. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

TSE UNS opened at C$18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$5.73 and a 12-month high of C$19.68. The firm has a market cap of C$773.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$511.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

