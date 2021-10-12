Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $5,016.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00124578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00076901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,572.10 or 1.00132694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.28 or 0.06242122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

