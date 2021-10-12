Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Tops $0.0743 on Top Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $18.58 million and $129,090.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00063194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00124653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.36 or 0.99866100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.64 or 0.06194225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.