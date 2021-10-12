Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Market Cap Tops $100,897.13

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $100,897.13 and approximately $573.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00122989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,356.37 or 1.00157633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.35 or 0.06176462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

