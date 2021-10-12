Unifty Price Reaches $19.73 on Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.73 or 0.00035120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $664,374.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00123933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00077157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,125.55 or 0.99895828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.44 or 0.06203606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

