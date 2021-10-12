Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Mirova

Mirova increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.6% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 89,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 67.0% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 49.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.47. The stock had a trading volume of 47,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,240. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.98. The company has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.