Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.60. 46,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,240. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

