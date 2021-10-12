Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Short Interest Update

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, an increase of 621.2% from the September 15th total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 939,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,724. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.64. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

