United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of United Airlines worth $301,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in United Airlines by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

