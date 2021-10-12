United Airlines (UAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UAL stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

