United Community Banks (UCBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

