United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Sells $954,305.70 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $954,305.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ann Torre Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. 545,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,811. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

