United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of UNFI opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,375 shares of company stock worth $4,127,841. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

