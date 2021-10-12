United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Shares of UNFI opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38.
In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,375 shares of company stock worth $4,127,841. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.