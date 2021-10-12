United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $342.91 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $369.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

