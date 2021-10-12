Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 1,640,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

