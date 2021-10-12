Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after purchasing an additional 306,336 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 156.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 162,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.90. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.