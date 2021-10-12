Universal Power Industry (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Trading Up 13.9%

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 213,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 668,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPIN)

Universal Power Industry Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of offshore programming. It focuses on the development, investment, and acquisition of assets within the retail, wholesale, and technology sector. The company was founded on March 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Power Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Power Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.