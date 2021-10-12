Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.18% of Unum Group worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Unum Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 54,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Unum Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

