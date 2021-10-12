Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 5.5%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $328.65 and last traded at $328.01. 56,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,861,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.92.
Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.64.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.87.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock valued at $449,147,257 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
