Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 5.5%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $328.65 and last traded at $328.01. 56,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,861,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.87.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock valued at $449,147,257 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

