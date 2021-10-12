Uquid Coin (UQC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.58 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $139.65 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $13.97 or 0.00024520 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00218987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092859 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

