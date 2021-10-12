Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.61

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $8.64. Urban One shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 79,653 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $436.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 202.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 24.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

