Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.69

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $7.15. Urban One shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 101,029 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $356.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 33.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urban One by 574.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.