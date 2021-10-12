UREEQA Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $10.13 million and $62,562.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00121938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00076974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,295.67 or 0.99918476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.74 or 0.06181472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

