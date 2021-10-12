Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.41

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 2881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $705.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

