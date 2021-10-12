USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. USDK has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $189.37 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00125238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.41 or 0.99943183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.02 or 0.06207087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

