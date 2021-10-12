Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $11,820.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.
Shares of USIO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 million, a P/E ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the second quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Usio by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Usio Company Profile
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
