Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $13,976.20 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $13,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

USIO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 34,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 million, a P/E ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Usio by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 324.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 102.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

