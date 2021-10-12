Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.77.

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,150. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.