VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock remained flat at $$74.77 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

