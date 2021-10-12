VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.18% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $71,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $253.23 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.88.

