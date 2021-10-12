Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.03. The company had a trading volume of 77,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

