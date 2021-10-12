Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

