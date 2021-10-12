Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 463,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,252,394 shares.The stock last traded at $66.04 and had previously closed at $65.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

