Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,051,807 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.29% of Evergy worth $1,703,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

