Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 140,472 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.94% of Principal Financial Group worth $1,855,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.