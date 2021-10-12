Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,931,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.24% of AmerisourceBergen worth $1,938,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,651 shares of company stock worth $7,969,526. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

