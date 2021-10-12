Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.05% of Coupa Software worth $1,743,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $90,000.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $221.62 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.78.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $262,970.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,783 shares of company stock worth $38,565,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

