Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,090,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 166,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.32% of Cheniere Energy worth $1,829,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 30,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

LNG opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

