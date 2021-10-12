Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.74% of Burlington Stores worth $1,874,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $265.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.85 and a 200 day moving average of $316.18. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

