Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,947,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 241,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.03% of Hologic worth $1,864,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hologic by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

