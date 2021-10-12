Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.02% of Alliant Energy worth $1,677,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LNT stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

