Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.60% of Bio-Techne worth $1,680,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.40.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $478.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $250.24 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

