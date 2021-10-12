Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.60 Billion Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 459,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.23% of WestRock worth $1,595,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in WestRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. WestRock has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

