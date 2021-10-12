Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.92 Billion Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 307,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.96% of Exact Sciences worth $1,915,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.03. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

