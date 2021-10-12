Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.94 Billion Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.92% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $1,938,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.