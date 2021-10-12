Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.95 Billion Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 111,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.28% of PerkinElmer worth $1,952,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.94 and a 52 week high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.