Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.81% of Eastman Chemical worth $1,872,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

